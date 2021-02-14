Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,311 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 374,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,607,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.