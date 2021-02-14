Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 647 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.21 and a 200 day moving average of $379.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

