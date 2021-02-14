Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,022 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $217.44. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

