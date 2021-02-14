Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,299 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of The Middleby worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

MIDD opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

