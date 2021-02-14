Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,307 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 259.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold 177,175 shares of company stock worth $20,444,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

