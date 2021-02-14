Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.