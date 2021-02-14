Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Grubhub worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grubhub by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Insiders have sold 16,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,415 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $72.51 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

