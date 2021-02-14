Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

