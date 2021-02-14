Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $145.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

