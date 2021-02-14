Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) versus California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Head-To-Head Contrast

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 2.18 $174.45 million $2.46 35.14

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse 2.19% 5.97% 2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 1 15 7 1 2.33

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $72.78, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats California Beach Restaurants on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

