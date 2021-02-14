TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

