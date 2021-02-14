The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.58.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. 1,202,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,574. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

