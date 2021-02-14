The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the quarter. The Buckle makes up 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.61% of The Buckle worth $52,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.89 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

