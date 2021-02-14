The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Short Interest Update

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of PLCE traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 508,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,062. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 45.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 39.9% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 258,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

