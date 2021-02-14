The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,600 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of The Coca-Cola worth $900,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

