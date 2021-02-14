The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of The Cooper Companies worth $60,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $385.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

