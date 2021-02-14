The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Raised by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $385.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.83 and a 200-day moving average of $340.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

