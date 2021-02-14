The Force Protocol Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.53 or 0.00645211 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.