The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.