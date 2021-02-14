The Graph Trading Up 141.8% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 141.8% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00004608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00069155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00971383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.36 or 0.05191226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042495 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

