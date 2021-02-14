The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) versus Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Cyber Apps World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.58 $23.28 million $0.79 18.87 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 2.81% 10.58% 7.53% Cyber Apps World N/A -27.71% -19.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hackett Group and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

