The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 262,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,944,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average is $275.15. The company has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

