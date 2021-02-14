The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) vs. The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Head to Head Survey

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus target price of $50.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.90 $106.00 million $1.53 28.48 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59% The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

