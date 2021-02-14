The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

