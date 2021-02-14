The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.