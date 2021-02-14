The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 532,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,665,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

PGR stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.