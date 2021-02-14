The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Hits $149.79 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $149.79 million and approximately $471.26 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,235,588 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

