The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 5.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $245.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,832 shares of company stock worth $23,778,838. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

