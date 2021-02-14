The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Southern were worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 184,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

