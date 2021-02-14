The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Timken has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,727 shares of company stock worth $10,652,506 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

