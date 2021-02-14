The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

