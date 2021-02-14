The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 9.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE TD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $59.39. 1,017,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

