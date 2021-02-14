The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

