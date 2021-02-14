The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 66,217 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 5.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 592,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,532,000 after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

