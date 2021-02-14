The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $223.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.67. 27,233,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,296. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

