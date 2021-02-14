The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Westaim stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The Westaim has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Get The Westaim alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.