THEKEY Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 181.2% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $232,599.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010702 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005160 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

