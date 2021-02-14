TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MVEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,679. TheMaven has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get TheMaven alerts:

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TheMaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheMaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.