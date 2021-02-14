Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

