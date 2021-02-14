Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

