Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $275.97 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $275.97 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00315723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.70 or 0.02796203 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,242,520,000 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

