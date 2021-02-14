THETA Price Reaches $3.05 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One THETA token can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $231.96 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00040631 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars.

