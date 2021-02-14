THETA Trading 50.6% Higher This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One THETA token can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00006785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $386.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01011404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.76 or 0.05378725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042906 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars.

