Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

THO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. 361,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

