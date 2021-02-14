ThoreCoin Trading Up 27.9% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $9,413.63 or 0.19338698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $816.03 million and $59,630.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00272842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00091312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099513 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.95 or 0.90217852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00185154 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

