ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 5.5% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $17,344.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00276852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00084422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00091870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.65 or 0.90337114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00184983 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

