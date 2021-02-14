Thugs Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 294% against the US dollar. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $64,877.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00012223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

