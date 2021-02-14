Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Volume Tops $47.06 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and $47.06 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.00724877 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

