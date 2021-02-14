Tidex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $861,145.02 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $861,145.02 and approximately $232.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

