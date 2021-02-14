Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,973.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

